Governor Bello Vows To Track Down Those Behind Attacks On Niger Communities

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has vowed to bring to justice those who carried out attacks on communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas, which led to the death of at least five persons.

The governor made this promise on Wednesday during his visit to the camps set up for persons displaced as a result of the attacks in Rafi Council.

He described the incident as unfortunate and called for collaboration between security agencies in Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara states to end the activities of armed bandits in the border villages.

Gunmen reportedly numbering over 30 invaded the communities in the two councils on Thursday last week, but the information did not reach the authorities until this week.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Ibrahim Audu, about 4,000 persons were displaced as a result of the attacks.

Mr Audu added that they are taking shelter in temporary camps provided by the state government at Kagara Central Primary School and Pandogari Primary School, in Rafi.

He said that the state government had provided some palliatives in the form of food items and sleeping materials.

“NSEMA has activated the temporal camps with profiling of the affected persons and Health personnel have been deployed to the two camps,” the emergency agency’s spokesman revealed.

“The state government has directed provision of all requirements for camp operation,” he said.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by armed bandits suspected to be fleeing Kaduna State which shares borders with the two local government areas in Niger.