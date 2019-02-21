Army Vows To Remain Apolitical As Photo Of Soldiers Allegedly Endorsing Party Goes Viral

The Army has vowed to remain neutral and apolitical in the discharge of its duties during before and during the general elections.

The AG Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, gave the assurance on Wednesday, after a photo showing four soldiers allegedly endorsing a party, went viral.

In the photo, the soldiers were seen gesturing the “4 x 4 fingers” sign which represents the campaign symbol of the All Progressives Congress.

The attention of the NA has been drawn to a picture of four armed men dressed in what looks like military camouflage in a 4 x 4 finger sign supposedly connoting a campaign symbol of a political party which is against the rules and regulations of the NA.https://t.co/K6Cf2VVUlw pic.twitter.com/K2oJ5Ew30Z — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) February 20, 2019

The army, however, says it is against the force’s code of conduct and it dissociates itself from the picture.

It also noted that it has commenced an investigation into the matter to ascertain the source and authenticity of the pictures as well as the soldiers involved.

“If the outcome of the investigation is confirmed to be true, appropriate sanctions will be provided” the statement read in part.

“NA of today under the command of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai do not condone or encourage indiscipline and any form of professional misconduct.

“On many occasions, the Chief of Army Staff has made it strongly clear that army personnel will remain neutral, totally apolitical and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise”.