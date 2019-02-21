Hold El-Rufai Responsible If Foreigners Are Killed, Falana Tells ICC

Human Rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, says the International Criminal Court should hold Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State responsible in the event of any foreigner’s death during the general elections.

He made the call on Wednesday while delivering a public lecture organised by the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights in honour of the late Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, who passed on 13 years ago.

“The Special Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court who has also warned against any form of electoral violence in the country is urged to hold Governor El Rufai responsible if foreign observers and monitors are killed during the 2019 general election,” he stated.

Governor El-Rufai had threatened that those who interfere in the nation’s internal affairs as it concerns the general elections “would return to their countries in body bags”.

The comments have since sparked criticism from some Nigerians, members of the opposition as well as the international community.