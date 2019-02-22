One Killed As Gunmen Attack Troops In Yenagoa

The army says troops of 16 Brigade on routine patrol were today attacked by gunmen at Swali Market area in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Major Jonah Danjuma, explained that the gunmen, numbering about seven, opened fire on the troops on sighting them.

“One of the bandits attempted to snatch a riffle of one of the soldiers. In the process he was neutralized while others took to their heels.

Efforts are on to track them,” he stated.According to the army, there are allegations that the armed men had been robbing people around the market for some time now. Items recovered from the gunmen include one locally made pistol, ammunition, one mobile phone and the sum of N8,350.

While reassuring the people of Bayelsa State and environs of their safety, army asked those in possession of illegal arms to turn them in to security agencies or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.