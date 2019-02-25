BREAKING: INEC Declares Kogi East Senatorial Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi East Senatorial Elections inconclusive.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Emmanuel Bala, explained that the decision was taken because the election did not hold in 129 polling units in the senatorial district.

Meanwhile, INEC declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, Yakubu Oseni winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial seat.

Announcing the result, INEC returning officer for the senatorial district, Professor Patrick Audu from Federal University Lokoja, disclosed that the APC candidate polled 76,120 votes to beat Social Democratic (SDP) candidate Natasha Akpoti who polled 48,326 votes.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ogembe who is the senator currently representing the people at the red chamber polled 19,359 votes to come third.

APC candidate won by a wide margin of 27,794.

Melaye won after beating his arch-rival Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to an announcement by INEC Returning Officer, Professor Emmanuel Bala, Melaye polled 85, 395 votes to defeat Sen. Smart Adeyemi who scored 66, 901 votes.

The Kogi West Senatorial District comprises seven LGAs namely: Lokoja, Kogi/Koton Karfe, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba East, Yagba West, Mopa -Muro.

According to statistics made available to party agents and journalists in Lokoja, Melaye won 6 of the 7 local government areas that make up the Senatorial district.