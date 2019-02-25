IGP Sends Police After ‘Attackers’ Of DCP In Bayelsa

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the attack on a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Brass, Bayelsa State.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the police ordered the immediate arrest, comprehensive investigation, as well as diligent prosecution of persons involved, no matter their positions in society.

He described the incident which occurred on Sunday as “unwarranted and unprovoked”, and warned that such brazen acts of impunity would not be condoned under his watch.

The police revealed that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was attacked in a similar incident in Umuahia, for “defending the sanctity of the electoral system” at a collation centre the Abia State capital.

They, however, said five male suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

“These attacks have once again highlighted the risks and hazards inherent in policing our clime, and the need for stakeholders and government at all levels to continue to support the officers and men of the Force in the discharge of their responsibilities,” one of the tweets read.

He thanked them for condemning the attacks he said were “barbaric and uncivilised actions” against police officers performing their legitimate duties.

Mr Adamu said the two officers were safe and in good health, and not under any form of unlawful restraint or detention.

