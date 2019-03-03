Gunmen Kill 7 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

At least seven people have been killed and eight others injured when gunmen attacked Sabon Sara Village in Giwa Local Govt Area of Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s police, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

According to Sabo, the gunmen stormed the village in the early hours of Saturday, and in their attempt to kidnap one Alhaji Na Sidi – a seasoned farmer in the village, they started shooting sporadically in every direction, which led to the death of five people initially.

He further explained that the villagers mobilized themselves to repel the attackers, and in the process, succeeded in killing one of the bandits, while the rest escaped.

The police spokesperson also said two among the eight injured victims later died at the hospital, while four others are still receiving treatment from gunshot wounds.

According to him, normalcy has since returned to the area as mobile policemen were drafted to the community to maintain law and order.