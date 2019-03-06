Fayemi, Fayose Embrace After Years Of Disagreement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After years of trading accusations Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and the immediate past governor, Ayodele Fayose put their differences aside on Wednesday.

Both politicians were seen happily embracing each other at the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership which took place at Habour Point, Victoria Island Lagos.

They embraced after Fayemi delivered a speech in honour of the celebrant of the day and awardee, Chief Afe Babalola, who is the third recipient after nobel laureate professor Wole Soyinka and former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki.

“There must be something about Ekiti that fully prepared Chief Babalola for this award. We are known as the fountain of knowledge in Ekiti,” he said while recognising the presence of the previous governor, Fayose.

Prior to the event, both men have had bitter exchanges over who performed better as governor and who deserved to rule the state.

In an interview with Channels Television following his victory on July 15, 2018, Fayemi said he had unfinished business in the state which is why the people returned him to power.

According to him, “The clock of progress and development in Ekiti stopped in October 2014 (after his first term)”.

“(My) coming back is to restart the clock and get it back to the developmental trajectory. What we have witnessed in Ekiti in the last four years is arrested development,” he added.

Fayose, on the other hand, insisted that his party was cheated in the election.

He also claimed that the peoples mandate had been stolen, hence, “there was no jubilation in the state” after Fayemi was declared the winner.

Speaking further, he described the victory of the APC as pyrrhic, insisting that his party would not be silenced but would work tirelessly until they get the justice they deserved.

“We will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God,” Fayose vowed. “As for me, I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold with my head high.”

“I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. By the power of God, I will laugh last,” he said.