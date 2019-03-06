Tribunal Reserves Ruling On Atiku, PDP’s Application For Inspection Of Election Materials

A three-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has reserved ruling on the ex-parte motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, seeking an order granting them access to inspect the electoral materials used for the Presidential election.

The three-man panel which included Justice Abdul Aboki, Justices Peter Ige and Emmanuel Agim on Wednesday, entertained the applicants’ argument for about 45 minutes after which it said it would return in one hour to deliver its ruling.

Read Also: Atiku Applies For Appeal Court Order To Inspect INEC Register, Other Documents

In the ex-parte motion dated March 4 and filed March 5, Atiku and the PDP applied that the Appellate Court serving as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal should compel the electoral body to allow their agents to scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the last presidential election for the purpose of maintaining their petition against the election.

The ex-parte application filed by, Mr Chris Uche, has INEC, President Muhamadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.

Details later…