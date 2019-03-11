INEC Declares Benue Governorship Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the governorship election in Benue State inconclusive.

The Returning Officer, Professor Sabastine Maimako made the announcement on Monday.

He said the election was inconclusive due to the gap between the cancelled votes of 121,019 as against the winning margin between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is 81,554.

The PDP candidate, Samuel Ortom polled 410,576 votes while the APC candidate Emmanuel Jime polled 329,022 votes.

PDP leads with 81,554 votes but the number of cancelled votes is 121,019 which prompted the Returning Officer to declare the election inconclusive.