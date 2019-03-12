Ganduje, Yusuf Boast Of Victory In Kano Supplementary Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart in the Kano State governorship election, Abdullahi Ganduje and Abba Yusuf, have engaged each other in a war of words over the final outcome of the poll in the state.

Kano is among the six states which governorship election the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared inconclusive and fixed a supplementary election in the states for March 23, 2019.

But in separate statements on Tuesday, both the APC and PDP candidates vowed to ensure that they win the election in Kano ultimately.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and his supporters will receive the shocker of their lives in the scheduled rerun governorship election,” boasted Ganduje in the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba.

The APC candidate, who is the incumbent governor of the state, said that he was not perturbed “by the wishful thinking and slapdash deportment of the PDP” insisted that he was confident of victory and that Kano would remain an APC state.

‘’APC as a party has also re-strategized and very confident of victory because the local government areas where the rerun will take place remain the APC stronghold and the electorate in these areas have made up their mind to vote massively for the Governor they trust,’’ the statement adds.

But in a statement by his spokesperson, Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the PDP candidate gave the assurance that he would emerge victorious in the forthcoming supplementary poll.

He alleged that “The election was declared inconclusive due to massive rigging orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress that resulted in over-voting and eventual cancellation of many polling units.

“We have reliably gathered that over five hundred bundles of ballot papers were printed by Kano State Printing Press and syndicated to various polling units across the state, part of which over ten cartons of them were arrested by the police.

While calling on his supporters to remain calm, Mr Yusuf added, “Our supporters should not forget that PDP is already leading in the last count of the election and interestingly, the bye-election would take place in the strongest areas of our party.”

He asked them “to keep hope alive on our quest to rescue Kano from the hands of corrupt leaders and agents of distraction. People in the affected areas should come out en mass to cast their votes in favour of PDP”.