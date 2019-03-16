Nine Killed, Houses Razed As Gunmen Invade Another Kaduna Community

Nandu Gbok community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State has been gripped by tension following an attack by gunmen which left nine people dead.

A resident of the area told Channels Television that a large number of the attackers invaded the village in the early hours of Saturday and started shooting sporadically.

Although the Kaduna State Police Command has yet to officially confirm the incident, no fewer than 30 houses were said to have been razed by the assailants.

The state government, through its spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the number of casualties in a statement.

“The Kaduna State Government has been briefed by the security agencies on the killing of nine persons by criminal elements who attacked Nandu village in Sanga LGA in the early hours of Saturday,” Aruwan said.

He added, “The security agencies have so far recovered nine corpses, including children. The attackers also burnt several houses in the village. The government condemns this attack on the lives and security of citizens and appeals to our communities to resist those who do not want peace.”

According to the statement, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commiserated with the survivors and the families of the victims who lost their lives.

He gave the assurance that the government, security agencies, as well as traditional and religious institutions would continue to work towards sustainable peace in the state.

“In this moment of grief, we must come together to defeat the machinations of those who have no notion of respect for the lives of others,” he stated further.

According to the state government, “Violence has left an unacceptable toll of death and injury, loss of livelihoods, pain and fear. We must overcome this by respecting our common humanity, settling differences peacefully and promptly reporting threats and suspicions to the appropriate authorities. Evil will never triumph over our common humanity.”

The government spokesman said security operatives had been deployed in the area and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to immediately provide relief materials to the affected community.