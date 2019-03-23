UK Calls For ‘Peaceful And Transparent’ Supplementary Elections

Updated March 23, 2019

The United Kingdom has called for a peaceful process as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts supplementary elections in some states.

The UK said this via a tweet from the verified handle of the British High Commission in Nigeria on Friday.

It said it would deploy election observes in some of the states where the exercise would take place on Saturday.

The UK also called on Nigerians in affected states to turn up for the elections, in order to exercise their democratic rights to vote for the candidates on their choice.

Read the tweet below:

The supplementary elections for the Governorship and State House of Assembly polls are taking place in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This followed the governorship election held on March 9 in 29 states, except Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Bayelsa, Kogi, and Anambra States.

However, the governorship elections were declared inconclusive in Adamawa, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kano, and Plateau, while INEC suspended electoral processes in Rivers State.

See the states where the exercise is taking place below:



