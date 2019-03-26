Rivers AAC Gov Candidate ‘Disappointed’ By Resignation, Defection Of Running Mate

Rivers State Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Biokpomabo Awara has expressed disappointment over the purported resignation of his running mate Akpo Bomba Yeeh and his reported defection to the Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP.

Awara who addressed journalists at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, dismissed Yeeh’s ‘compromising’ actions, claiming that he had himself been offered money to drop his ambition, but he rejected it and his deputy was aware.

“When the story of his resignation first came out as a rumour, that Rivers State Governor has offered him N200 million to abandon me, I had no reason to believe it because that Elder Yeeh was aware I had earlier turned down an offer of N3b some days ago.”

“When the rumour became rife by Sunday, I made several attempts to reach my deputy without success. I started developing some strange feelings pointing to a possible sell-out by him.”

However, Awara stated that he has officially filed a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against its Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Obo Effanga, whom they accused of gross incompetence and bias.

“My party and all well-meaning citizens of Rivers State are dissatisfied with the gross incompetence of the REC and INEC’s decision to continue with the suspended electoral process, as it is clearly not a fair or transparent process.

“We are concerned about the looming electoral crises unfolding in Rivers State and this may most likely result in a breakdown of law and order, destruction of property and loss of lives.”