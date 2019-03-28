Police Arrest Suspected Telecom Vandals, Human Traffickers In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested suspected vandals of telecommunication facilities in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Confirming the arrest to Channels Television, the Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba, said the telecommunication equipment was recovered in a vehicle suspected to have been stolen.

According to him, some suspected robbers were apprehended after dispossessing their victim of N40,000 at a gun-point.

“These suspects were arrested with a single barrel gun with 5 live cartridges. The suspects during a raid succeeded in carting away the sum of N40,000 from their victim but not without a varying degree of machete cuts.

“The interesting part of this arrest is that we were able to recover 32 heavy duty batteries. These heavy-duty batteries were those used as back-ups for some of our telecommunication services.

“We also found on the suspects, one pumping machine, iron bending bars that were used to gain access into the places that they went to burgle at the service provider’s site,” he stated.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include a single barrel gun with 5 live cartridges, one Toyota Previa space bus, one Nissan Primera car, 32 heavy duty batteries, one pumping machine, iron bending bars.

Also arrested alongside were suspected human traffickers trying to recruit some teenage girls into prostitution in neighbouring Ghana and Togo, a crime which prompted the Commissioner of Police to urge parents to closely monitor their children by knowing their whereabouts.