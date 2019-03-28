Five Killed As Rivers Police Command Rescue Four Kidnapped Victims

The Rivers Police Command in the early hours of Thursday, rescued four kidnapped victims in the state.

In a Joint Operation, Men of the IGP Monitoring Unit and Anti Kidnapping Unit led by the Commander, DCP Benneth Igweh, stormed a thick forest at Uzohia and Ubima both in Ikwerre L.G.A where four kidnap victims were kept.

The victim include: Cecilia Nnamdi, Chuks Daniel, Miguel Jerry and Miracle Okeke. They were kidnapped along Ubima road on Monday the 18th, alongside 9 others earlier released.

Earlier reports suggested that the victims were passengers aboard a commercial bus travelling from Port Harcourt to Onitsha when their captors hijacked the bus and took them into the forest.

​The kidnappers who were still keeping the remaining four victims and waiting for ransom, met their Waterloo Thursday afternoon, when they engaged the police in a shoot out in the forest.

Following the shootout, five kidnappers lost their lives while others escaped with gun shot wounds.

​All four victims were rescued unhurt, debriefed and released to their respective relatives for medical attention.

According to the command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, items recovered form the encounter include:

1. One Ak47 rifle

2. One Magazine loaded with 25 rounds

3. One Locally made Pistol

4. 8 Live Cartridges

5. 2 Pump action guns

6. 2 Machetes

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A. Belel, has assured the people of the state that the command is irrevocably committed to rid the state of all criminal elements and enjoined the people to continue to support the command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of hoodlums.

The CP further appealed to the residents of the State to be more security conscious and report any person(s) with gun shot wounds to the nearest police station or call the following security numbers for immediate response; 08032003514, 08028915462, 08182157778, 08033279180.