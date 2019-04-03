You Are A Man Of The People, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce Salutes Wike

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said that Wike’s victory is a testament to how well he is connected to his people.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East made this statement via his official twitter handle.

“Congratulations to the slayer of dictators and their puppets. They came hard against you, but you made them fall harder than they came with people power. Your margin of victory shows how connected you are to the people, making you a man of the people, for the people. Proud of you,” Ben Bruce stated via Twitter.

In a similar vein, Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described Wike’s victory as sweet and historic.

He said that the people of Rivers State stood by Governor Wike and the PDP even in the face of death is a sign that Nigerians are capable of defeating tyranny.

Fayose in a series of Tweets on Wednesday, noted that the victory is just the beginning of more victories over the forces threatening the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and the entire people of Rivers state for this sweet and historic victory over those forces of evil who for their own selfish reasons turned the state to a killing field. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 3, 2019