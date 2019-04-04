Killers Of Ondo Anglican Church Bursar Will Be Arrested, Police Say

The police have given assurance that killers of the Bursar of the Akure Diocese of the Anglican Communion would be arrested.

The spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said this in an interview with Channels Television on Thursday in the state capital.

“We have swung into action as a command and as I speak with you now, our men embarked on a manhunt to ensure that the perpetrators of such a wicked act are brought to justice,” he said.

He added, “We just want to express our deepest condolences to the relations of the deceased. We are quite sure, and we are pledging that we will make sure that the culprits do not go unpunished.”

The interview held shortly after yet to be identified armed men killed Mr Gabriel Abiodun at the premises of the Diocesan Office at Alagbaka GRA in Akure.

The incident was said to have taken place after Abiodun returned from a bank where he had gone to collect money meant for the church.

His remains have since been evacuated and taken to the mortuary by a team of policemen.

Confirmed the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer explained that the gunmen escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash after killing the victim.

He described the incident as unfortunate, stressing that men of the command were already on the search of the assailants.

Joseph, however, appealed to the people of the state to always be security conscious and seek police escort when they want to move huge cash.

He gave assurance that the culprits would be apprehended and brought to justice.