Fire Service Chief, Others Kidnapped in Lagos
The Lagos State Fire Service Director, Rasaki Musibau and over five other persons have been kidnapped along the Epe-Itokin road, Ikorodu.
Police spokesperson, Elkanah Bala confirmed the development to Channels Television, saying Kidnappers on Saturday night whisked away the individuals to a yet to be known location.
The kidnappers had reportedly blocked the Itokin bridge, ambushing occupants of a Sienna, Corolla and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).
Police say investigations into the matter are already underway.
More details with regards to the police investigation and further development of the incident are expected later.
