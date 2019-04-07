Fire Service Chief, Others Kidnapped in Lagos

The Lagos State Fire Service Director, Rasaki Musibau and over five other persons have been kidnapped along the Epe-Itokin road, Ikorodu.

Police spokesperson, Elkanah Bala confirmed the development to Channels Television, saying Kidnappers on Saturday night whisked away the individuals to a yet to be known location.

The kidnappers had reportedly blocked the Itokin bridge, ambushing occupants of a Sienna, Corolla and a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Police say investigations into the matter are already underway.

More details with regards to the police investigation and further development of the incident are expected later.