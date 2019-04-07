PHOTOS: Storm Wreaks Havoc In Abuja Community

A Storm wreaked havoc in the Galadimawa area of Abuja in the early hours of Saturday, destroying properties including houses, cars, churches, schools and stores.

The storm further intensified in the middle of the night with a whirlwind and woke residents of the community who couldn’t sleep till the morning.

According to a resident, Mrs. Abbey said immediately she heard the strange sound she couldn’t sleep and had to check her environment only to find out that the rood leading to her house had been destroyed by the storm.

She also lost her canteen to the storm, leaving her with nothing to start with again.

Another resident, Mr. Tayo said he couldn’t go to church on Sunday morning as his property had been damaged by the incident.

He further asked the government to come to their aid.

See Photos Below: