Zamfara Residents React To FG’s Suspension Of Mining Activities

Some residents in Zamfara state have expressed optimism that the recent ban on mining activities will help tackle the insecurity situation that has affected the state.

The residents who spoke to Channels TV also urged the security agencies posted to the state for the “Operation Puff Adder”, to intensify efforts at ending the acts of the bandits.

An activist based in Gusau, Adamu Kotorkoshi, said the suspension of mining activities is in the right direction because the issue of mistaken identity will be duly addressed.

“Most of the communities affected by insurgency are where these mining activities take place, where there is a large deposit of gold. It will give the security agencies an edge over the bandits because they cannot differentiate the miners from the bandits.

“Anybody found in the bush will be arrested; necessary actions will be taken in order to bring an end to the issue of banditry in Zamfara state,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Killings: Political Power, More Important To Governing Elites Than Peoples’ Lives – Shehu Sani

For some other residents, the decision to suspend mining activities by the Federal Government will help improve businesses and reduce several attacks they witness from bandits.

They, however, urged the government to expedite the process within two weeks and a month in order for peace to return to the state.

The Federal Government ordered the suspension of all mining activities in Zamfara state on Sunday.

The directive was made known by the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu at a press conference in Abuja.

The mandate gave all foreigners, legal and illegal miners, 48 hours to vacate their locations.