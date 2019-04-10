Insecurity: We Are Spending N500bn To Fight 100,000 Terrorists, Says Ben Murray-Bruce

Channels Television  
Updated April 10, 2019
Murray-Bruce's Comments On Canadian Doctors’ Pay Spark Debate
File photo: Ben Murray-Bruce

 

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, has said that there is a problem with the amount allocated to the education of Nigerian youths and children.

Ben Murray-Bruce On Wednesday in a series of tweets not unconnected to the issue of poor education funding in the country, noted the defence and security budget of Nigeria is 3 times the education & youth development budget.

Murray-Bruce argued that the reason we are arming our soldiers to kill is that the nation is not equipping the youths with the required skills to make a positive impact.

To drive home his point, the lawmaker tweeted:

READ ALSO: Invest In Education Not Just Anti-Corruption, Ben Bruce Tells Buhari

Meanwhile, Senator Murray-Bruce also on Wednesday said that he presented two important bills on the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

According to his tweets, the bills are for the introduction of electric cars and alteration of the 1999 constitution.

Below are the tweets by the Senator in which he explained what the first bill seeks to achieve.



More on Local

Sultan Of Sokoto Pledges Full Support To End Armed Banditry

N40m Libel Suit: Buhari Campaign Organization Is Not Known To Law, Says Court

IGP Orders Personnel To ‘Deal Decisively’ With Bandits In Katsina

Jubilation As Freed Fire Service Boss Resumes Work

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV