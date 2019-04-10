Insecurity: We Are Spending N500bn To Fight 100,000 Terrorists, Says Ben Murray-Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, has said that there is a problem with the amount allocated to the education of Nigerian youths and children.

Ben Murray-Bruce On Wednesday in a series of tweets not unconnected to the issue of poor education funding in the country, noted the defence and security budget of Nigeria is 3 times the education & youth development budget.

Murray-Bruce argued that the reason we are arming our soldiers to kill is that the nation is not equipping the youths with the required skills to make a positive impact.

To drive home his point, the lawmaker tweeted:

We budget ₦462 billion for education and ₦1.3 trillion for security. We have 65 million youths and children and we are spending ₦462 billion to educate them. We have less than 100,000 terrorists and we are spending over ₦500 billion to fight them. Do you now see the problem? — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 10, 2019

The defence and security budget of Nigeria is 3 times the education & youth development budget. By now, the penny should have dropped. The reason we are arming our soldiers to kill is because we are not arming our youths with skills. Education is the BEST way to fight insecurity. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 10, 2019

Unless we arrest the decay in our education system, we will keep on arresting our youths for crime and insecurity. The human mind is a terrible thing to waste and Nigeria has a gold medal in wasting minds, both by killing education and killing criminals. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Senator Murray-Bruce also on Wednesday said that he presented two important bills on the floor of the Nigerian Senate.

According to his tweets, the bills are for the introduction of electric cars and alteration of the 1999 constitution.

Below are the tweets by the Senator in which he explained what the first bill seeks to achieve.

Today, I presented 2 important bills on the floor of the @NGRSenate. pic.twitter.com/pDjgD3XjDy — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 10, 2019

