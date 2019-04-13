Ogun Governor-Elect, Abiodun Inaugurates Abati, Others For Economic Transition Committee

Ogun State Governor-Elect, Mr Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated Reuben Abati, a former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, among others, as member of an Economic Transition Committee.

In a statement on Saturday by the media aide to Abiodun, Remmy Hazzan, the committee is expected to “further articulate his campaign manifesto, ensure robust engagement with stakeholders and develop a Road map to guide its implementation.”

Abiodun noted that the “state is blessed with an abundance of human resources in all fields of endeavor”, and commended the members for rendering their time to serve.

He also reiterated his commitment “to provide an inclusive Government,” hence the composition of the committee ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

READ ALSO: 2019 Elections: Youths Are The Biggest Disappointment, Says Moghalu

The 23-man team is chaired by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Lemo.

Others members of the committee include; the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, Mr Gboyega Isiaka; a former Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Salimot Badru, the former Managing Director of Shell Petroleum and Development Company (SPDC), Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu; among others.