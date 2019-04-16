INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Wike, Lawmakers In Rivers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his deputy, Ipalibo Banigo and other members of the House of Assembly.

Wike who is present at the INEC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital is joined by his deputy, other lawmakers of the State and National Assembly.

He won the governorship election after polling 886,264 votes to beat his closest opponent, Mr. Awara of the AAC who polled 173,859 votes.

Wike’s victory comes after a very tense polling exercise in the state which recorded cases of violence and electoral anomalies that sought to mar the election.

The pressure encountered in the course of the governorship race began to build up with the exclusion of the APC from ballot papers, following court injunctions barring INEC from recognising APC candidates for Rivers elections.