Electronic Transmission Is Neither Contained In Electoral Act, Nor INEC’s Guidelines – Keyamo

Updated April 25, 2019
Mr Festus Keyamo

 

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has said that the videos circulating all over social media showing how February 23, 2019, presidential election was allegedly rigged are of consequence because they do not align with the provisions of the law. 

Keyamo in a series of tweets on Thursday warned that whatever video or electronic evidence that some may claim to have,  do not align with the electoral act nor do they align with guidelines as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Keyamo tweeted:

INEC had declared Muhammadu Buhari of the APC, winner of the presidential election with 15,191,847 votes, as against PDP’s Atiku Abubakar’s 11,262,978 votes.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party and Atiku claimed that some results purportedly obtained from the INEC server showed that Atiku actually scored a total of 18,356,732 votes, and Buhari 16,741,430 votes.

Both PDP and Atiku claim to be in possession of certain documents proving that he won the presidential election overwhelmingly with 1.6m votes.

The PDP and Atiku have since filed a petition, precisely on March 20, to challenge President Buhari’s reelection, with APC and INEC as co-respondent.



