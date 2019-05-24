Operation Puff Adder: Notorious Bandits, Suspected Killers Arrested In Zamfara

The Zamfara state police command through “Operation Puff Adder” has succeeded arresting some notorious criminals and have recovered Ak 47 rifles and other offensive weapons.

This is according to a statement by its spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu.

In his communique on Friday, Shehu said the suspects were apprehended in a sting of operations carried out as part of the command’s continued determination and total commitment to rid the state of Armed banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

Mr Shehu stated that the arrests were made on the 2nd of April, 9th, 14th, 19th and 21st of May.

Below is the full statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Police Command.

“1.ARREST OF NOTORIOUS ARMED BANDIT/RECOVERY OF FOUR (4) AK-47 RIFLES

MANE OF SUSPECT :-

SANI RABIU ‘M’ of Ajja village if Birnin Magaji LGA

EXHIBITS RECOVERED For (4) Ak- 47 rifles with four (4) empty magazines.

On 2nd April, 2019 at about 1439hrs, Tactical team of the command in conjunction with the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad while on Operation Puff Adder along Wanke-Magami forest engaged some notorious bandits in a gun duel who attempted to invade munhaye, Danjibga, Keta and Yarkatsina villages of Tsafe LGA. As a result, one bandit, named Rabiu Sani ‘M’ was arrested while others took a retreat back to the bush with possible bullet wounds. Four (4) Ak-47 rifles were recovered at the scene. Suspect is undergoing discreet Investigation and will be charged to court soon.

2.ARREST OF A SUSPECT IN POSSESSION OF FAKE MOTORCYCLE PLATE NUMBERS

NAME OF SUSPECT:-

Alh Ibrahim Hussaini ‘M’

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:-

Forty pieces of fake

plate numbers.

on 9th May, 2019 at about 1400hrs, IGP’s Special Tactical Squad in a joint patrol with the personnel of the command, working on actionable intelligence, intercepted the above named suspect at Yardole motorcycles market in Gusau. The suspect is specialized in fabricating fake motorcycle plate numbers which are allegedly being sold to bandits and other notorious criminals in the bush and towns.

Suspect confessed to the crime. Investigation is still ongoing with a view to arresting other members of his gang whom he has been conniving with.

3.ARREST OF FOUR (4) SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH BELONGING TO BRIGANDS

NAME OF SUSPECTS:

1. Abdullahi Adamu AKA Malam Aska ‘M’

2. Mustapha Usman ‘ M’

3. Kabiru Ibrahim ‘M’

4. Sani Abdullah ‘M’

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:

Machetes, cudgels and Long knife.

On 9th May, 2019 at about 0030hrs, IGP’s Tactical Squad in conjunction with the operatives of the command while on patrol within Gusau Metropolis arrested the above mentioned suspects; who have been terrorizing innocent people of Gangaren Yarima, Kongo and Tudun wada Areas of Gusau metropolis. Suspects have confessed to the commission of the different crimes. Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of their gang.

4 ARREST OF TWO SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH A CASE OF CULPABLE HOMICIDE

SUSPECTS:

1. Nasiru Mohammed ‘M’

2. Bello Ibrahim ‘M’

On 14th May, 2019 at about 1930hrs, in continuation with “Operation Puff Adder” in the state, Tactical teams of the command in conjunction with IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS) while on patrol within Gusau Metropolis arrested the above named suspects in connection with a murder of one Farida, whose corpse was found behind Dan- Maigoro filling station, Gusau on the 10th of March, 2019. Suspects are undergoing discreet Investigation with a view to unraveling the circumstances behind this dastardly act and will be charged to court as soon as possible.

5.ARREST OF FIVE (5) ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS

NAME OF SUSPECTS:

1. Adda’u Abubakar ‘M’

2. Kabiru Nasiru ‘M’

3. Basiru Abubakar ‘M’

4. Nasiru Salisu ‘M’

5. Murtala Abubakar ‘M’

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:-

1. One (1) locally made revolver pistol.

2. One (1) live ammunitio n for Lar rifle.

3. Two (2) cutlasses.

4. Part of the properties robbed.

On the 19th of May, 2019 operatives of the command on crime prevention patrol, having received a complaint of armed robbery attack on innocent people of Tudun Wada area, Gusau, intensified patrol within Gusau Metropolis. As a result, the above mentioned suspects were arrested in connection with armed robbery attack on one Surajo Shu’aibu ‘M’ and nine others residing in Tudun Wada area of Gusau. The suspects specialized in terrorizing the people of Gusau and its environs.

Having confessed to the crime, the Will be charged to court as soon as Investigation is completed.

6.ARREST OF THREE (3) KIDNAPPERS OF ONE KHADIJATU IBRAHIM MURTALA ‘F’

NAME OF SUSPECTS:

1. Jamilu Ibrahim ‘M’ aged 19yrs old.

2. Faisal Yahaya ‘M’ aged 15 yrs old.

3. Aliyu Ibrahim ‘M’ aged 15 yrs old.

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:

Motorcycle Lifan Robber-Robber

On 21st May, 2019 the command Anti-Kidnapping Squad in synergy with the intelligence unit arrested the above mentioned kidnappers who on 12th April, 2019 kidnapped a 4year old Khadijatu Ibrahim Murtala ‘f’ for ransom at Damba Quarters, Gusau. Suspects had collected a ransom of N250, 000 from the father of the victim named Murtala Ibrahim.

All the suspects have confessed to the commission of the offence, and will be charged to court for prosecution.

The command uses this mediu to u assure good people of Zamfara state that this effort Will be sustained until the entire state is rid of all forms of criminal activities. Therefore, appealing to members of the public to continue with support they are giving to the police and other security agencies in recording more success against criminal elements in the state.

SP MOHAMMED SHEHU,

PPRO,

FOR:- COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

ZAMFARA STATE COMMAND,

GUSAU.”