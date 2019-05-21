Operation Puff Adder: Police Arrest 70 Kidnap Suspects In Katsina

The police in Katsina State have arrested 70 kidnap suspects in the state.

The suspects were paraded on Tuesday, at the Command Headquarters in the state capital by the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba.

Buba told journalists that the suspects are notorious for carrying out kidnapping activities at various locations in the state.

He added that they were arrested during the implementation of Operation Puff Adder a special anti-kidnapping operation recently launched by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Buba noted that since the inauguration of the Operation Puff Adder, the police has recorded some achievements.

The operation which led to the arrest of the 70 kidnap suspects comprise the IGP Special Task Forces, SARS Patrol Teams, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), and Police Mobile Force (PMF).

The commissioner of police in the state added that they also succeeded in recovering a total of 43 AK 47 rifles and other associate arms and ammunition from the suspects.

The operation puff adder is aimed at re-dominating and reclaiming the public space from heinous criminal elements that are bent on threatening the nation’s internal security order.