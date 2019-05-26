Zamfara Elections: Winners To Get Certificates Of Return On May 27, 31

Updated May 26, 2019
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at a press conference in Abuja on March 7, 2019. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a schedule for the issuance of Certificates of Return to newly announced winners in Zamfara state.

The electoral umpire in a social media post on Sunday announced that the Governor, Deputy Governor-elect, Senators and Members of the House of Representatives-elect will be issued their certificates on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Commission’s Electoral Institute in Abuja.

The commission also said that members of the State House of Assembly-elect will receive their certificates on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the INEC State Office, Gusau from the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

INEC had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Mattawalle, winner of the Zamfara State governorship election.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement at a press briefing on Saturday in Abuja after an emergency deliberation.

The deliberation followed the Supreme Court’s judgment on Friday which nullified the victory of all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election held on March 9, 2019.



