FG Secures Court Order To Proscribe IMN

The Federal Government has obtained an order to proscribe the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Justice Nkeonye Maha, the vacation judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, issued the order in a ruling in which she also designated the activities of the Shiite organisation in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”

A lawyer in the chamber of the Attorney-General of the federation who asked not to be named confirmed that the Solicitor General, Dayo Akpata obtained the experte order on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had filed the suit before the court few days after the protest by members of the shiite group clashed with officers of the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

The clash which turned bloody left Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Federal Capital Territory Command, Usman Umar, and an NYSC member serving with Channels Television, Precious Owolabi, killed with many others injured and properties destroyed.