Buhari, Osinbajo Arrive For Inauguration Of Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo have arrived the venue for the swearing-in of ministers-designate.

Also present at the State House Council Chambers where the ceremony is holding in Abuja are, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Bola Tinubu, and the SGF – Boss Mustapha.

Upon the arrival of the President and his Vice, the national anthem was rendered and the proceedings of the day got underway.

The swearing exercise is coming a day after the Presidential Retreat for ministers-designate ended.

President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the retreat ended with a charge from his principal to the ministers-designate to rise to the challenging responsibilities of ministerial office.