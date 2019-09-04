Xenophobic Attacks: Wizkid Slams Celebrities Over Comments, Calls For Peace

Nigerian award-winning musician, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has slammed celebrities over their comments on the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Ojuelegba crooner called for peace, asking the masses to allow love to lead.

While regretting that most people are dying, Wizkid cautioned Nigerian celebrities, asking them not to point accusing fingers.

“I’ve seen so many insensitive and dumb stupid comments from You celebrities and I’m so disappointed! This is not a time to fight or point fingers!! Let love lead,” he tweeted.

His reacting follows the deadly attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg triggered reprisal assaults on South African businesses in Nigerian cities.

Five people, most of them South Africans, have been killed and at least 289 have been arrested since the violence flared on Sunday.

Dozens of shops were destroyed in Johannesburg and nearby Pretoria, the country’s political capital.