Buhari Dissolves Obono-Obla-led Probe Panel

President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

Mr Obono-Obla was suspended by the President on August 14, 2019, following an ongoing investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

The panel was established in August 2017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offences by public officers.

President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

The President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.