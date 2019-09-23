Osinbajo Attends Supreme Court Special Session For 2019/2020 Legal Year

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, attended the Supreme Court special session for the 2019/2020 Legal Year.

35 academics and three advocates were also sworn in as SANs as part of activities to mark the beginning on the legal year 2019/2020, bringing the total number of Senior Advocates of Nigeria to 548.

READ ALSO: Justice Ngwuta Joins Supreme Court Judges At Swearing-In Of New SANs

Delivering his state of the judiciary speech the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad charged them to live up to the responsibility placed on them and execute their duties fairly.

A total of 117 lawyers applied for the coveted office of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, only 38 made the list 2 of which are women.

See More Photos Below: