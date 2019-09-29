PDP Mourns Nwabia, Commiserates With Family

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is shocked and devastated by the news of the death of notable social activist and one of its frontline defender in the social media, Mr. Stanley Nwabia.

“Indeed, our hearts bleed. Nwabia’s death is a painful loss to our party, the PDP; the teeming Nigerian youths as well as the overall struggle for democratic order and justice in Nigeria,” PDP said through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

In a statement on Sunday, the opposition party described Nwabia as a courageous and patriotic Nigerian, who dedicated his youthful life in the defence of justice, equity, fairness, rule of law and the unity of our dear nation.

“The PDP is pained that Nwabia left the stage at his prime when his family, community and our nation at large needed him the most.

“The PDP deeply commiserates with Nwabia’s family. Our prayers go out especially to his wife, children and relations as well as the body of compatriots for this irreparable loss.

“The PDP prays that God Almighty, in His mercies, grant eternal rest to the faithful departed as well as give all of us the fortitude to bear this loss,”the opposition party stated.