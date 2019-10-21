INEC Fixes Dates Of Elections For Sabuwa Constituency And Kogi West District

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the dates for conducting re-run elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency, Katsina State and Kogi West Senatorial District.

According to a communique from INEC, the commission met on Monday to consider the timetable and dates for the elections.

The Commission fixed the 30th of November 2019 for the conduct of a Katsina State bye-election, while the 16th of November has been scheduled for the Kogi-West re-run.

According to INEC, the Kogi re-run election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi Governorship election which had earlier been fixed for November 16, like that of Bayelsa State.

