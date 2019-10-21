Advertisement

INEC Fixes Dates Of Elections For Sabuwa Constituency And Kogi West District

Channels Television  
Updated October 21, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the dates for conducting re-run elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency, Katsina State and Kogi West Senatorial District.

According to a communique from INEC, the commission met on Monday to consider the timetable and dates for the elections.

The Commission fixed the 30th of November 2019 for the conduct of a Katsina State bye-election, while the 16th of November has been scheduled for the Kogi-West re-run.

According to INEC,  the Kogi re-run election will take place simultaneously with the Kogi Governorship election which had earlier been fixed for November 16, like that of Bayelsa State.

