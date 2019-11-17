LIVE: Collation Of Results For Bayelsa Governorship Election

A day after the residents of Bayelsa and Kogi States cast their ballots in the governorship elections in both states, voters are awaiting the results to know who will govern them for the next four years.

Results from the elections which held on Saturday have started trickling in at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the two states.

While this post focuses on the results being collated in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, CLICK HERE for the results announced so far for the governorship election in Kogi State.

The Returning Officer is Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Edo State.

Catch up on the details of the keenly contested election here.

4:52 PM

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC: 8,934

PDP: 15,360

4:22 PM

Nembe LGA

APC: 83,041

PDP: 874

4:01 PM: A party agent alleges that there was no election in Sagbama LGA. He says there was no electoral material at a ward in Agbere until 6pm and the police were informed.

03:51 PM

Sagbama LGA

APC: 7,831

PDP: 60,339