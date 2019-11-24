Police Redeploys CP Edgal To Akwa Ibom Days After Resuming Ogun Command

Recently deployed Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Imohimi Edgal has been redeployed to Akwa Ibom state, days after assuming command in Abeokuta.

Police authorities confirmed that Mr Edgal is to switch position with the newly posted CP, Kenneth Ebrimson.

Upon resumption, in Ogun command, Mr Edgal had summoned a meeting of all Divisional Police Officers where he instructed that they must come for meetings every Monday regardless of their distance to the headquarters.

He also suspended all annual leave and reversed those already issued.

Mr Edgal who was one-time CP in Lagos, had a tussle with a new commissioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun when instructed to hand over the reign.