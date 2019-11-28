Gas Explosion Kills Two In Lagos, Many Injured

Two children have been confirmed killed following an explosion in a gas store on Aduke street in Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Many others are said to be in critical condition as a result of the incident.

According to the general manager of the Lagos state emergency management agency, LASEMA, Femi Osanyintolu there was a leakage from the gas cylinder before the explosion which also affected several shops and homes.

The area has since been cordoned off.