Gas Explosion Kills Two In Lagos, Many Injured
Two children have been confirmed killed following an explosion in a gas store on Aduke street in Ajegunle area of Lagos.
Many others are said to be in critical condition as a result of the incident.
According to the general manager of the Lagos state emergency management agency, LASEMA, Femi Osanyintolu there was a leakage from the gas cylinder before the explosion which also affected several shops and homes.
The area has since been cordoned off.
