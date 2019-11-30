FG To Open Kara Axis Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway On Sunday

The Federal Government has announced plans to open the Kara Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

According to him, the road would be opened by 9am to ease the flow of traffic on the highway, especially as the festive period is fast approaching.

Kuti affirmed that construction work had been completed on that part of the road inbound Lagos, but the government has decided to suspend construction work on the highway outbound Lagos.

He explained that if work was allowed to go on, it would affect the movement of travellers during the period and they would not like to leave it halfway.

The government official added that contractors would return to the site in January and immediately commence construction work on the other side of the road.

Motorists on the highway can now heave a sigh of relief with the opening of the road after almost three months since it was partially closed.

It has been a tough situation since September 2 for Nigerians living after the Kara Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway going inwards Lagos as they are made to face traffic which sometimes lasts a few hours.

The partial closure was initially scheduled to begin on August 3 but it was postponed by one month for Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the construction company handling the project, to commence work.

Upon the closure, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) advised travellers to take the Lagos-Abeokuta and Ikorodu-Sagamu highways as alternative routes while the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA released a traffic advisory for motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.