Akeredolu Presents Staff Of Office To Olowo Of Owo

The Olowo of Owo, Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, has been presented with the staff and instrument of office from the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The ceremony which took place at the premises of the king’s palace on Saturday attracted dignitaries from far and wide who came to felicitate with the Olowo.

READ ALSO: Two FUTO Students Detained In Bosnia To Return Home Soon, Says Dabiri-Erewa

Speaking while presenting the staff of office to Oba Ogunoye, governor Akeredolu stressed that the people of the town will enjoy a reign that will witness peace and development.

He stated that after wide consultation, the choice of Oba Ogunoye is a collective one and the healing process for the town has just commenced.

“The presentation of an instrument of appointment and staff of office to my king Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, as the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, enjoys the approval of God; he enjoys the approval of our ancestors and other aspirants who contested against him.

“This choice no doubt has set the stage for a reign which promises to witness unprecedented peace and development in Owo.

“I know all your concern; I have had discussions with you overtime since you came into this office; I’m sure you are interested in the development of this town and adjoining towns and villages; the healing process has commenced in a town which has experienced a serious crisis in the past.”

Oba Ogunoye in his speech urged the youths to venture into agriculture and address the challenges facing the town collectively.

“I must inform you that these activities were put in place to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the kingdom; Infrastructural provision, lack of unity, unemployment, illiteracy, and lack of skills among our people, prevalent cult activities particularly amongst our youths, abandonment of agriculture, lack of interest in business activities within the kingdom.

“We thank God that unity is being restored in the land and we must consolidate on that. We must encourage ourselves, particularly the youths, to go back to the farms.”

See photos from the event below: