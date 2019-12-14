Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Defiling Two Minors In Edo

A man alleged to have defiled two minors in Edo state has been arrested by the police.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Lawan Jimeta who made the disclosure, said that the two girls aged 10 and 1, are of the same mother.

“We have a suspect who is alleged to have defiled two sisters of the same parent; one is aged 10, while the other is aged 1.”

He also confirmed the arrest of 34 alleged cultists among the recent success recorded in its fight against crime.

“We have 34 cultists who are members of Aiye, eye and Vikings confraternities. They all confessed to being members of the criminal societies and were involved in propagating all sorts of atrocities and criminalities in the state.

“Also in our custody are some fraudsters who were arrested on the 8 of December.”

CP Jimeta also advised members of the public to come forward with relevant information that could contribute to securing the state especially this yuletide.