PHOTOS: Grandchildren Present Birthday Cake To Atiku

It appears former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is still in birthday mood after receiving yet another gift.

This time, it is a beautiful birthday cake from two of his grandchildren – a girl and a boy.

Emotional Atiku, after receiving the cake, warmly embraced his grandchildren in appreciation for the kind gesture.

He could not hide his joy as he took to Twitter to share some photos capturing the moment.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, turned 73 on November 25, 2019.

See the photos below: