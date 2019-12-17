Gunmen Kidnap Five Persons, Injure Four Policemen In Adamawa

Gunmen have kidnapped two nursing mothers and three children in Ganye, the administrative headquarters of Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to sources, the kidnappers invaded the home of one Hussain Ahmadu at about 1:00 am on Tuesday and kidnapped the victims.

On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Office quickly mobilised his men to the scene but were ambushed by heavily armed men who engaged them in a gun battle.

Consequently, four policemen sustained gunshot wounds.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said the Command has mobilised the anti-kidnapping Unit and the State Operation Farauta security outfit to the area.

Also, he stated that the IGP Rapid Response Unit led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Karewa, has been directed to relocate to Ganye to apprehend the kidnappers and free the victims from their abductors.