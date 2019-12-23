Police Arrest Rep Member Shina Peller In Lagos

The lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has been arrested.

The Press Secretary in the lawmaker’s office, Kola Popoola, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

Popoola explained that Peller was arrested and detained at a police station in the Moroko area of Lagos State.

However, police authorities in the state have yet to confirm the arrest and offence allegedly committed by the lawmaker.

Peller’s aide claimed that his boss was “unjustly held hostage” at the police station and demanded that he should be released immediately.

According to him, the lawmaker who owns Club Quilox was at Moroko police station to bail some of his clients said to have parked on the road during a show at the club.

Prior to the kick-off of the event, Popoola claimed that Peller had informed the relevant traffic authorities in the state to avoid unnecessary gridlock.

“On getting to Moroko police station, the police started harassing Honourable Peller and even went as far as seizing all his phones for no reason,” the statement said.

It added, “The continuous harassment and unjust detain of a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Peller, by the police calls for urgent attention of the media and the Inspector General of Police.”