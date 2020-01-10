Governor Abiodun Swears In 18 Commissioners

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has sworn in the 18 commissioners recently screened and approved by the State House of Assembly with their portfolios assigned.

The new commissioners which comprise three female and 15 male were inaugurated on Friday at an event held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto in Abeokuta, the state capital.

However, the Commissioner-Designate (Education), Mrs Sidi Osho, was absent from the ceremony while a commissioner has not been announced for the Ministry of Information.

Giving his charge at the event, Governor Abiodun asked the commissioners to see their appointment as a call to serve, as well as make accountability and transparency their watchword.

He also used the opportunity of the event to promise the people of the state more infrastructure, better education, and improved security of their lives and properties.

In their various remarks, the commissioners pledge their loyalty to the state government with an assurance not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the people.

See the full list of the 18 commissioners sworn in below:

Afolabi Afuape (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs)

Tunji Akinosi (Forestry)

Adeola Odedina (Agriculture)

Olaolu Olabimtan (Budget and Planning)

Gbolahan Adeniran (Justice)

Tomi Coker (Health)

Femi Ogunbanwo (Special Duties)

Tunji Odunlami (Urban and Physical Planning)

Abiodun Abudu-Balogun (Environment)

Kikelomo Longe (Commerce and Industry)

Dapo Okubadejo (Finance)

Oludotun Taiwo (Rural Development)

Ganiyu Hamzat (Community Development and Cooperatives)

Funmi Efuwape (Women Affairs)

Kehinde Oluwadare (Youth and Sports)

Jamiu Omoniyi (Housing)

Toyin Taiwo (Tourism)

Ade Akinsanya (Works and Infrastructure)