ICRC Evacuate Victims After Deadly Boko Haram Attack On Monguno

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday evacuated ten persons who were injured following a Boko Haram attack on Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

ICRC’s Head of Delegation, Eloi Fillion told Channels Television that five of the patients were evacuated by air, the other five were taken to Maiduguri, the state capital by road.

She added that ICRC surgeons are currently operating the most critically wounded from the attack, adding that, “I am always heartbroken to see women and children among the patients.

“Civilians pay the price of the conflict much too often.”

The insurgents had earlier on Tuesday attempted to invade Moguno but were repelled by Nigerian troops who engaged them in gunfire.

According to local sources, the insurgents were successfully repelled after the arrival of re-enforcement with casualties on both sides. Some civilians were also caught up in the gunfire and injured.

Monguno has continued to be targeted for attacks by the insurgents, with the abduction of two female aid workers in an attack a few days to the Christmas celebration.

The military is yet to give details of the attack, but the ICRC said it is already administering treatments on civilians caught in the crossfire.