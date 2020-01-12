ICPC To Investigate Ownership Of Unoccupied Houses In Abuja

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) will soon commence investigations into the ownership of unoccupied houses in the Federal Capital Territory.

This, according to the agency, is a result of the increase in the number of unoccupied houses in the FCT.

Despite the increase, many residents of the city still find it difficult to secure a decent accommodation.

According to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the housing deficit for the nation’s capital now hovers around 1.7 and two million.

It also says at least 600 abandoned buildings have been identified by the authorities, with most of them located in Gwarimpa, Wuse, Garki, Maitama, Asokoro and Apo.

The buildings are, however, above the means of most civil servants, resulting in them seeking more affordable accommodation in the outskirts of the city.

Consequently, their concentration in those areas results in high traffic as commuters try to make their way to their various destinations daily.

The Convener, Abuja Housing Show, Festus Adebayo, who lamented about the situation, believes that the vacant houses are a result of corruption.

“The vacant houses are caused by corruption. Few Nigerians have cornered the commonwealth of this country and what are we doing about it?

“When you come to Abuja, you’ll see people living in some villages that you can’t even pronounce their names properly and every morning you see heavy traffic along those suburbs because the people have to come to the city in the name of earning their daily bread,” he said.

Also addressing the matter, the Director, FCT Development Control Department, Muktar Galadima explained that they are making moves to take over the properties.

He said, “We are proposing to the Federal Executive Council, if they can come in and acquire some of these properties and maybe as a way of solving the housing deficit of the country, giving it out to staff and other Nigerians,”.