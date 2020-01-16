Advertisement

Yobe Governor Approves Payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage

Channels Television  
Updated January 16, 2020
Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, signs a document at the Government House in Damaturu on January 16, 2020.

 

 

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

He announced this at an event held on Thursday at the Government House in Damaturu, the state capital.

Governor Buni noted that the state government would commence the payment of the new minimum wage to the workers in January 2020.

“We are determined to revitalise the civil service through good remunerations and emoluments for better results.

“As I am talking to you, we are ready to pay N30,000 minimum wage effective from January 2020,” he said.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, attends the inauguration of some permanent secretaries held at the Government House in Damaturu on January 16, 2020.

 

The governor spoke at the swearing-in of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Baba Mallam Wali, and seven permanent secretaries.

Governor Buni had on Monday set up an 11-man committee to work out modalities to ensure that the new minimum wage was paid to workers.

At Thursday’s event, he also received the report of the committees on agriculture and education inaugurated to revitalise the sectors.



