Police Arrest Three Suspects For Child Theft In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three persons accused of stealing a four-year-old boy in the Warewa area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Sunday.

He explained that the arrest of the suspects followed a complaint by the mother of the child, Nimota Adeniran, at the Warewa Police Station.

“She was alerted by one of her neighbours that her son was sighted with three strange men at Arepo Bus Stop, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway where they were waiting to board a vehicle.

“Upon the information, she started looking for her son only to discover that he was no longer where she left him,” the command’s spokesman said.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer in Warewa, Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilised a team of policemen on the strength of the report.

Oyeyemi added that the police team raced to the bus stop where the suspects were said to be waiting to board a vehicle.

He noted, “On getting there, the three men were met with the child in their possession and were promptly arrested with the help of members of the public.

“On interrogation, the three suspects who claimed to have come from Jigawa State cannot give any reasonable account of why the child was seen with them or why they wanted to board a commercial bus with the child.”

The command’s spokesman revealed that the child has been reunited with his parents while the suspects have been taken into custody.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

Ebrimson also advised parents to always take the security and well-being of their children seriously in order to shield them from those looking for every means to be rich.