PHOTOS: Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Adesina, Others At AU Summit

Channels Television  
Updated February 9, 2020
President Buhari with former President Olusegun Obasanjo during the Opening Ceremony of 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari was joined by many prominent African Leaders at the ongoing 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa on 9th Feb 2020.

At the opening of proceedings on Sunday, President Buhari met some highly important diplomats and statesmen, one of such is Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Some others who met with President Buhari at the summit include, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Niger Republic and President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina.

Below are some photos from the opening ceremony of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

READ ALSO: Buhari Holds Bilateral Meeting With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau In Addis Ababa

President Buhari with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during the AU Summit Opening Ceremony in Addis Ababa.
President Buhari with President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Niger Republic and President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina during AU Summit.

 

President Buhari joins other African Heads of State and Government as they pose for a family photograph during the Opening Ceremony of the AU Summit on Sunday. 
President Buhari with Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina during the Opening Ceremony of 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa on 9th Feb 2020.

 

 



