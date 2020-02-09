PHOTOS: Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Adesina, Others At AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari was joined by many prominent African Leaders at the ongoing 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa on 9th Feb 2020.

At the opening of proceedings on Sunday, President Buhari met some highly important diplomats and statesmen, one of such is Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Some others who met with President Buhari at the summit include, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Niger Republic and President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina.

Below are some photos from the opening ceremony of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

